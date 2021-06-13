Menu
Richard Robert MAZUCA
Died suddenly on January 2, 2021 in Jensen Beach, Florida at the age of 56. Richard graduated from St. Aloysius Elementary School in Cheektowaga, NY and McKinley High School for printing in Buffalo, NY. Richard was employed by Arcata Graphics as an Offset Press Operator and by the City of Buffalo Public Works Department for 20 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Third Degree Honors in Akron, NY, Our Lady of Peace RC Church in Clarence, NY and AFSCME, AFL-CIO. Richard loved traveling, especially to California and Florida. He was also an animal lover, primarily for his beloved dog, Pluto. Rich was a guitarist, vocalist, songwriter and poet. He played football for the Kensington Little League and he also played baseball. Survivors include his sisters and brothers-in-laws, Susan E. and John A. Munzel Jr. and Louise A. and William J. Klier, Jr.; nieces Amanda M. (Frank A.) Giardina, Carly M. Mazuca and Maria A. Mazuca; great-nieces, Emma M. and Ava E. Giardina; aunt, Mary Johnson and many other family members and friends. He was predeceased in death by his parents, Gina Anna (nee Radi) and Vince Mazuca, sister Gina Marie Mazuca, brother Pat V. Mazuca Jr. and brother and sister-in-law, Michael E. and Jacqueline M. (nee Bauer) Mazuca. Richard will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend to everyone. He was a kind soul with a caring heart. Rest in peace with our Lord and all those who have gone before us. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held June 24, 2021, 10 AM, at Our Lady of Peace Church, 10950 Main Street, Clarence, NY. Donations in his name can be made to the American Heart Association. A guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com


