Richard T. "Rick" McGAFFIN
FUNERAL HOME
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
242 Genesee Street
Lockport, NY
McGAFFIN - Richard T. "Rick"
June 21, 2021. Son of Roger and the late Donna (Gasser) McGaffin; husband of Barbara A. (O'Reilly) McGaffin, two step-sons Zachary and Samuel Parker as well as several Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Relatives and friends may call Saturday, June 26th from 11 AM-3 PM with services immediately following at 3 PM all in Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St., Lockport. Memorial donations to Nickel City Canine Rescue, 5635 Harris Hill Rd., Suite 6, Williamsville, NY 14221 or at www.nickelcitycaninerescue.org would be appreciated. Please visit pruddenandkandt.com


