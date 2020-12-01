STEFANKO - Richard N.
November 29, 2020; beloved husband of 64 years to Esther I. (nee Holz) Stefanko; dearest father of the late David (survived by Kathleen) Stefanko, Richard P. Stefanko and Rosemary Kurtzworth; devoted grandfather of David (Jennifer), Brian (Dana), Adam (Kassie) and the late Jason Stefanko and Matthew Kurtzworth; three great-granddaughters and one great-grandson; predeceased by his brother Nicholas Stefanko and step-sister Irene Boback; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday from 2-4 and 7-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker Blvd.) where a Funeral Service will follow at 8 PM. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Richard was a veteran of the US Army and a retiree of General Motors. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 1, 2020.