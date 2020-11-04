Menu
Richard O. BUGENHAGEN
BUGENHAGEN - Richard O.
November 2, 2020, of Clarence Center, NY. Husband of the late Doris Bugenhagen; beloved father of the late Richard O. Jr, and Agnes (late David N.) Bugenhagen; father-in-law of Betty Christian; dear grandfather of Janiene Lurz, Christopher (Giuseppina), David (Sandy), Mark (Megan), Daniel, and Mary Bugenhagen (Kevin Barnes); uncle of Jay (Barbara) Cobb and Lynn (Gary) Robinson; also survived by ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; friends received Friday, 4-7 PM, at SHEPARD BROS. FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 10690 Main Street, Clarence (NYS Covid-19 guidelines followed, masks required, ENTER AT BACK DOOR). A funeral will be Saturday, 10 AM, from the Zion Lutheran Church, 9535 Clarence Ctr. Rd., Clarence Center. Condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 4, 2020.
