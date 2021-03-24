O'DONNELL - Richard F.
Of Elma, NY, March 22, 2021. Beloved husband of Joanne "June" Litwin O'Donnell; dearest father of Kathleen (Michael) Byrne, Karen (Wayne) Venditti, Kevin (Jolie) O'Donnell, and Mary Colleen (Robert) Bracken; loving grandfather of Brianna, Evan, Neil, Patrick, Adam, Alex, Clarice, Tyler, Erin, Shaunah and Keira; brother of James (late Lorraine), late Jack, late Miles (Marcia) O'Donnell. Visitation Thursday 3-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday 10 AM at St. Vincent De Paul Church, Rice Rd., Elma, please assemble in church. Condolences may be shared online at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2021.