Richard F. O'DONNELL
FUNERAL HOME
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
O'DONNELL - Richard F.
Of Elma, NY, March 22, 2021. Beloved husband of Joanne "June" Litwin O'Donnell; dearest father of Kathleen (Michael) Byrne, Karen (Wayne) Venditti, Kevin (Jolie) O'Donnell, and Mary Colleen (Robert) Bracken; loving grandfather of Brianna, Evan, Neil, Patrick, Adam, Alex, Clarice, Tyler, Erin, Shaunah and Keira; brother of James (late Lorraine), late Jack, late Miles (Marcia) O'Donnell. Visitation Thursday 3-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday 10 AM at St. Vincent De Paul Church, Rice Rd., Elma, please assemble in church. Condolences may be shared online at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street, West, NY
Mar
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Vincent de Paul RC Church
6441 Seneca Street, Springbrook, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were saddened to hear about the passing of Uncle Dick! We had lots of great memories growing up spending time with Uncle Dick and the rest of the family in Elma. He will be missed! Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire family. May he rest in the Lord's Eternal reward!
Matt Klein
March 25, 2021
VERY SORRY TO HEAR OF DICK:S PASSING
DONALD SAVILLE
March 25, 2021
Although we were not related, we met at Praxair and called each other Couz. Dick was a great guy, I really enjoyed working with him. I know his family will miss him.
Tom O'Donnell
March 24, 2021
We are going to miss a very good Friend. So sorry for your loss.
Lyn and Karin Covert
March 24, 2021
