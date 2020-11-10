Menu
Richard P. ELSAESSER
ELSAESSER - Richard P.
Of Sanborn, NY, November 8, 2020. Husband of Stephanie A. (Hamric) Elsaesser, father of Jason (Kelly) and Gregory (Danielle) Elsaesser, grandfather of Christopher, Bailey and Cameron, also survived by three brothers-in-law and their spouses, many nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at the wishes of his family. Memorials may be made in his name to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Arrangements were made through the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, Sanborn, NY. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com, for guest register.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 10, 2020.
