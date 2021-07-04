Menu
Richard H. PACYON Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
3450 South Park Avenue
Blasdell, NY
Pacyon - Richard H., Jr.
Of Lackawanna, NY, July 1, 2021. Beloved son of the late Richard Sr. and Lois (nee Finken) Pacyon; loving brother of Lisa (Jonathan) Johns and Barbara Pacyon; loving companion of Rosella McCabe; dearest uncle of Jonathan (Brianna) Johns and Emily (Taylor Ramos) Johns; Dickie is survived and will be dearly missed by his many cousins and friends. The family will be present on Monday from 3-7 PM, at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Please share memories and condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
3450 South Park Avenue, Blasdell, NY
Jul
6
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
3450 South Park Avenue, Blasdell, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lisa and Barbie...I am so very sorry about Dickies passing away. He will always remain one of the most kindest and best of my male friends. Your brother was such a special man and he is now your guardian angel! Much love to the entire Pacyon clan and all who loved our Dickie.
Denise lippold
Friend
July 29, 2021
So sorry to hear ! Out of town till Wednesday
Robert gohr
Friend
July 4, 2021
