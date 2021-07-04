Pacyon - Richard H., Jr.
Of Lackawanna, NY, July 1, 2021. Beloved son of the late Richard Sr. and Lois (nee Finken) Pacyon; loving brother of Lisa (Jonathan) Johns and Barbara Pacyon; loving companion of Rosella McCabe; dearest uncle of Jonathan (Brianna) Johns and Emily (Taylor Ramos) Johns; Dickie is survived and will be dearly missed by his many cousins and friends. The family will be present on Monday from 3-7 PM, at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Please share memories and condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.