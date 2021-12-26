Menu
Richard G. PALUCH
Erie County Cremation Service
873 Abbott Rd.
Buffalo, NY
PALUCH - Richard G.
Of Lackawanna, NY, December 22, 2021. Beloved husband of Theresa (Zelazny) Paluch; dearest father of Eric J. (Jamie) Paluch and Cheryl M. (Gary) Shellenbarger; grandfather of McKenna, Riley, Teagan; son of the late John R. and Eleanor H. (Handley) Paluch; brother of the late Donna Paluch. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences online at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
Erie County Cremation Service
Another LHS classmate lost. +May Ricky´s memory be eternal. Sincere condolences...
Helen Djordjevich Rosati
School
December 26, 2021
Terry, my deepest sympathy to you and family. I grew up with your husband on gravel street. We lived next door to each other. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Marie Malysza Dziedzina
December 26, 2021
Sorry for your loss; our prayers go out to your family. Rich was a classmate at LHS/
Jim Rudnicki
School
December 26, 2021
