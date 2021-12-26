PALUCH - Richard G.
Of Lackawanna, NY, December 22, 2021. Beloved husband of Theresa (Zelazny) Paluch; dearest father of Eric J. (Jamie) Paluch and Cheryl M. (Gary) Shellenbarger; grandfather of McKenna, Riley, Teagan; son of the late John R. and Eleanor H. (Handley) Paluch; brother of the late Donna Paluch. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences online at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.