Richard M. PAONESSA
PAONESSA - Richard M.
72 years old, of Grand Island, NY, entered into rest, suddenly, on September 3rd, 2021. Richard was the son of the late Richard P. Paonessa and Josephine Paonessa and he was the brother of Janet Paonessa; he was also uncle to the late Micheal A. Paonessa Darnley and great-uncle to Michael A. Paonessa Darnley II, Dominic R. Paonessa Darnley and Madeline J. Paonessa. He was also a great-great-uncle to Dominic R. Paonessa Darnley II. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Stephens Church in Grand Island, NY, at 9:30 AM on October 1st, 2021.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Funeral Mass
9:30a.m.
NY
