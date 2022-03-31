PARISH - Richard "Rick"
Age 66, formerly of the City of Tonawanda, March 29, 2022. Husband of the late Patricia (nee Garrity) Parish who died in 2015. Son of the late B. Richard and Helen Y. Parish. Rick was also predeceased by a number of his cherished dogs. He is the brother of Kathy Lyn Parish, Cynthia (Andrew) Balogh, Mark (Anne) Parish and Timothy (Colleen) Parish. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Rick was a 1973 graduate of Tonawanda High School where he excelled on the Tonawanda Swimming Team. He was also Head Lifeguard at Beaver Island State Park. Rick was a graduate of Eckerd College and earned his Master's Degree from Syracuse University in Mathematics. He was proud of the contribution that he and the Bettis Team made to improve the safety and efficiency of the U.S. Navy Fleet of Nuclear Submarines. Rick also enjoyed bowling, astronomy, bird watching and cooking and was an avid life-long Bills Fan. The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, April 2nd, from 4-7 PM, at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda. Memorial contributions in memory of Rick may be made to SPCA of Erie Co. or to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online ondolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 31, 2022.