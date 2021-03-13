Menu
Richard A. PETRUS
FUNERAL HOME
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road
Orchard Park, NY
PETRUS - Richard A.
Of Hamburg, NY, March 9, 2021. Beloved husband of Christine (Rayeski Mikos) Petrus and the late Florence "Florrie" (Lippman) Petrus; loving father of Jeffrey R. Petrus and Jeremy P. (late Mary) Petrus; step-father of Cheryl Pulinski and Carin (Mike) Vail; grandfather of Trevor, Zachary, Jack, Aaron and Ben; brother of Andrea (late Dan) Mizwa and the late David Petrus; uncle of Lauren. The family will receive friends Sunday and Monday, 3pm-7pm at the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. Due to COVID, masks and social distancing are required. Services will be private. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org or Strong Memorial Hospital www.urmc.rochester.edu/strong-memorial. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road, Orchard Park, NY
Mar
15
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road, Orchard Park, NY
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
We are so sorry to hear this sad news... Dick was a good neighbor, friend and co-worker at OPCSD. We will miss his smile, his good humor and his willingness to help whoever needed a hand. Please send our love and sympathy to Jeff & Jeremy.
Dee & Bruce Urban
April 7, 2021
Please accept my deepest condolences at this heart breaking time. It was an honor and blessing to have been both a neighbor and friend to Dick and his family.
Don Stauffer
March 15, 2021
Our sympathy´s to you Chris and your family. prayers during this difficult time.
Charmaine and Bill Owens
March 14, 2021
It Breaks my heart that has passed away. My utmost sympathy to you and your family.
Carol Stauffer
March 14, 2021
Chris and family, At this sad time, may happy memories soothe your sorrow and ease your pain. May +his memory be eternal. Sending prayers and hugs...
Helen Djordjevich Rosati
March 14, 2021
Chris and the Petrus Family, we are sorry to hear of the passing of our friend and neighbor. Our memories of Dick will always in- clude his time as a HOA Board Member as our community grew. May he Rest In Peace.
Jim and Linda Voye
March 13, 2021
REST IN PEACE DICK!!!
Paul & Celine Connors
March 13, 2021
