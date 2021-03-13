PETRUS - Richard A.
Of Hamburg, NY, March 9, 2021. Beloved husband of Christine (Rayeski Mikos) Petrus and the late Florence "Florrie" (Lippman) Petrus; loving father of Jeffrey R. Petrus and Jeremy P. (late Mary) Petrus; step-father of Cheryl Pulinski and Carin (Mike) Vail; grandfather of Trevor, Zachary, Jack, Aaron and Ben; brother of Andrea (late Dan) Mizwa and the late David Petrus; uncle of Lauren. The family will receive friends Sunday and Monday, 3pm-7pm at the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. Due to COVID, masks and social distancing are required. Services will be private. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
, www.heart.org
or Strong Memorial Hospital www.urmc.rochester.edu/strong-memorial
. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2021.