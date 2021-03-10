Deeply saddened at the passing of our beloved cousin Richard. I remember sitting next to Richard at my niece Jessica's rehearsal dinner the night before her wedding and then again the next night at the wedding party reception. I had the best time hanging out with him and just talking about a myriad of things. He was a delightful man in many respects, yet he had a no nonsense approach to things. A real straight shooter. I'm proud to have known him at all. I know my Mum was real broken up having heard of his passing. She loves her baby cousin. We all love Richard. Miss him already...

Richard D. Ruttenberg March 15, 2021