PLATT - Richard Marshall
Of Hamburg, entered into rest March 6, 2021. Beloved husband of Sherrie A. (nee Hancock) Platt; devoted father of Julie Rebecca (David) Meyer and Richard Michael Platt; cherished grandfather of Ryden and Ember Meyer; loving son of the late Isadore Platt and Dorothy Bennett; dear brother of H. Michael (Marsha) Platt and the late Alan S. Platt; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 1-4 PM, where a funeral service will immediately follow. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2021.