Richard Marshall PLATT
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
PLATT - Richard Marshall
Of Hamburg, entered into rest March 6, 2021. Beloved husband of Sherrie A. (nee Hancock) Platt; devoted father of Julie Rebecca (David) Meyer and Richard Michael Platt; cherished grandfather of Ryden and Ember Meyer; loving son of the late Isadore Platt and Dorothy Bennett; dear brother of H. Michael (Marsha) Platt and the late Alan S. Platt; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 1-4 PM, where a funeral service will immediately follow. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Mar
14
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It is with heavy hearts that an entire year has passed since our beloved cousin Richard left us. He will forever be in our hearts. Life is going by so fast and it should remind us how fragile this time on Earth is with those we love and care about.
Susan and Craig Macbeth
Family
March 4, 2022
Deeply saddened at the passing of our beloved cousin Richard. I remember sitting next to Richard at my niece Jessica's rehearsal dinner the night before her wedding and then again the next night at the wedding party reception. I had the best time hanging out with him and just talking about a myriad of things. He was a delightful man in many respects, yet he had a no nonsense approach to things. A real straight shooter. I'm proud to have known him at all. I know my Mum was real broken up having heard of his passing. She loves her baby cousin. We all love Richard. Miss him already...
Richard D. Ruttenberg
March 15, 2021
Sending our deepest sympathy, our love , and our prayers for Uncle Richards family - Aunt sherrie, Julie, and Rick .
Matthew platt
March 14, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to Sherrie, Julie, and Rickey. With fond memories of all the very special times we have spent together through the years. All Our Love!
Pikulas Ron, Shirley, Max & Heidi
March 13, 2021
Dear Sherrie,Julie,and Rickey, Marcia and I send our love and condolence to you all. We will miss our brother and will keep you all in prayer.
H.Michael Platt
March 11, 2021
So glad I got to see Sherri and Richard on my last trip to US 10 years ago. Love and wishes always.
Paula (Platt) schrieber
March 11, 2021
My sympathy to you Sherrie and family. Always remember the good times on our cruises. Be strong and God Bless
roaemary a kasperek
March 11, 2021
Dearest Cousins, Our heartfelt sympathies and healing thoughts and prayers are sent your way. Richard was cherished by all, and will never be forgotten.
Susan and Craig Macbeth
Family
March 10, 2021
We are saddened to here that Richard has passed. He was a loving and generous friend. We will miss him. Our prayers are with all his family
Barrie and Kathy Lyden
March 10, 2021
It's very sad to hear that Uncle Richard has passed on. Please accept our deepest condolences. Jeff and Amber
Jeff Platt
March 10, 2021
RIP my friend. So glad we met up again at the reunion. So many great early childhood memories! Peace and love Sherri. Nancy
NANCY MONA SNYDER
March 10, 2021
Dear cousin Sherry, My thoughts are with you at this difficult time. I pray for healing and strength for you and your children. May you take comfort in knowing there is one more angel above us. Sending you love and hugs.
Mary Fadale Cudzilo
March 10, 2021
