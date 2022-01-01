Menu
Richard J. PODRAZA
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
PODRAZA - Richard J.
Of West Seneca, NY; December 27, 2021. Loving husband of 42 years to Kathleen (nee Klice); cherished father of Kristina (Warren) Connell of Wheatfield, NY and David (Felicia) of DeSoto, TX; dearest grandfather of Gabriella of DeSoto, TX; survived by Uncle Tony Todaro and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Beloved son of the late John and late Emily (nee Kubica) Podraza; loving and caring son-in-law of the late Edward and late Lucille (nee Fisher) Klice. Richard was a devoted serviceman for over 36 years at National Fuel Gas. He will be missed by his Tim Horton's morning coffee friends. Family will be present Sunday, 3-7 PM, at HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 11 AM, at St. Teresa's R.C. Church, 1974 Seneca St., Buffalo. Please assemble at Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Mitchell Campus. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Jan
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Teresa's R.C. Church
1974 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
My heartfelt condolences to Ritchie´s family. I have fond memories from my Dad (Chet) of the stories he would share about the two of them
Susan (Zmuda) Obi
January 2, 2022
