Richard PRISINZANO
PRISINZANO - Richard
December 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Vera (nee Fanara) Prisinzano; dearest father of Regina (Thomas) Radice and Michael Prisinzano; devoted grandfather of Thomas, Jordan, Emily, Leeanah and Abbey; also survived by his dear brother-in-law Joseph M. (Helene) Fanara. Richard's grandfather inspired his great passion for music. His grandfather played the saxophone and clarinet. Richard started accordion lessons when he was 9 years old. In high school, he studied music and played the trombone. As an adult, he also taught accordion, driving to his students' houses to give lessons. He enjoys music from the '50s, '60s and '70s. Richard was a part of an early rock-n-roll band called the Cuff Links. He performed for former President Reagan when he was in town for an event and played on stage every summer for 30 years at the Italian Festival with his band Chuck Cordone and Friends. He also played many New Years Eve events, as well as at the Hearthstone Manor and ArtPark. The family will be present Sunday from 5-9 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Road) where prayers will be offered on Monday at 9:45 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Gregory the Great Church at 10:30 AM. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 4, 2020.
