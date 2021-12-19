PROCKNAL - Richard F.
Passed away December 15, 2021. Beloved son of the late Andrew and Anna (Collins) Procknal; loving brother of Norine "Rene" (late John) Lorek, Elaine (Kevin) Dynes, Susan (Donald Borowiak) Procknal, Anne (Joseph) Ball and the late Mary Frances (Anthony) Previty; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial that will be celebrated at a church and date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Parkinson's Association, 2805 Wehrle Drive, Suite #12, Williamsville, NY 14221. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.