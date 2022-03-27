PROCKNAL - Richard F.
Passed away December 15, 2021. Beloved son of the late Andrew and Anna (Collins) Procknal; loving brother of Norine "Rene" (late John) Lorek, Elaine (Kevin) Dynes, Susan (Donald Borowiak) Procknal, Anne (Joseph) Ball and the late Mary Frances (Anthony) Previty; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, April 2nd, at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 115 O'Connell Ave., Buffalo, NY 14204. Please assemble at church. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Parkinson's Association, 2805 Wehrle Drive, Suite #12, Williamsville, NY 14221. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.