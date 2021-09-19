Menu
Richard Mason QUANT
FUNERAL HOME
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
6469 Olean Road
South Wales, NY
QUANT - Richard Mason
Of Murfreesboro, TN, formerly of Holland, NY, passed August 11, 2021. Beloved husband of Karen Stutzman, loving father of Jennifer (Stephan) Jurcevic and Maureen Quant; cherished grandfather of Nicholas Ventola and Ashley, Jessica and Gabriella Jurcevic; son of the late Robert and Dorothy Quant; brother of Patricia Day and Michael (Cindy) Quant; also survived by dear friend Karen Quant. Visitation Friday, September 24, 4-7 PM. Funeral Service, Saturday, September 25, 11:30 AM at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Richard was a proud US Army Veteran. He worked many years for Fisher-Price of Holland, NY. He also worked for US Tobacco Co. in Nashville, TN. Richard loved RV-ing and traveling across America and stopping to visit national parks. Richard was always there with a helping hand, he will surely be missed by all. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. To find directions and to share condolences, please visit online at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
6469 Olean Road Rt. 16, South Wales, NY
Sep
25
Service
11:30a.m.
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
6469 Olean Road Rt. 16, South Wales, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
Mike, my sincere condolences on the loss of your brother hope you are well I retired 12 years ago and don"t miss the job just co workers
Walter Tadusz
October 9, 2021
Karen... You've been in my heart since first learning of Richard's passing. Sending prayers up for you and all the Family. May Peace, Hope, and Love be with you. Sincerely ~ Lois Heichberger
Lois Heichberger
Friend
September 21, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
September 20, 2021
Dave and I are so very sorry for your loss. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Connie Tanner-Buchanan
Other
September 19, 2021
Our deepest sympathy. Thinking of you all at this sad time.
Ronda Strauss
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results