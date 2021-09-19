QUANT - Richard Mason
Of Murfreesboro, TN, formerly of Holland, NY, passed August 11, 2021. Beloved husband of Karen Stutzman, loving father of Jennifer (Stephan) Jurcevic and Maureen Quant; cherished grandfather of Nicholas Ventola and Ashley, Jessica and Gabriella Jurcevic; son of the late Robert and Dorothy Quant; brother of Patricia Day and Michael (Cindy) Quant; also survived by dear friend Karen Quant. Visitation Friday, September 24, 4-7 PM. Funeral Service, Saturday, September 25, 11:30 AM at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Richard was a proud US Army Veteran. He worked many years for Fisher-Price of Holland, NY. He also worked for US Tobacco Co. in Nashville, TN. Richard loved RV-ing and traveling across America and stopping to visit national parks. Richard was always there with a helping hand, he will surely be missed by all. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.