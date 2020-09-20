Menu
Richard R. DOEL
DOEL - Richard R.
Entered into rest September 18, 2020. He was born October 1, 1946, in North Tonawanda, NY. He was a proud Army Veteran. He was the son of Doris and late Robert Doel; husband of Mary Doel; father to Robert, Greg, and Jaclyn (Adam); grandfather to Chad, Nicholas, Zachary, Joshua, Maddison, Jadynn, and Amarie; brother of Sally Larry Diana (Dan) and Judy; survived many nieces and nephews. Memorial arrangements are being made. Flowers are gratefully declined. The family would rather have donations to Niagara Hospice.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
