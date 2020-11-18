ROONEY - Richard R.
November 15, 2020 at age 85, beloved husband of the late Sandra E. (nee Daumen) Rooney; loving father of David Rooney, Richard A. (Lorie) Rooney and Lisa (Christopher) Kaiser; cherished grandfather of Sarah, Megan, Luke, Holly and Sean; caring brother of Tim (late Barbara) Rooney, Shirley (late William) Ellis, Mary Elizabeth Abt, Linda (Frank) Gilson and the late Vivian, James and John Rooney; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday November 22, 2020, from 2-5 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker Blvd). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday November 23, 2020 from St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Road, Tonawanda, at 9:00 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Amelia Outreach Program, 210 St. Amelia Drive, Tonawanda, NY 14150. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 18, 2020.