My heart hurts....Fr. Richard was more than a spiritual leader, he was a dear friend to myself and my family. We had our disagreements, we were both just passionate about our views and ways, but he never judged me and always understood me and why I was they way I was. He was a faithful man, honest man, innovative, caring, loving and his heart was bigger than the universe. We have many memories and many more laughs than anyone can count. What he did for our Parish and School, was nothing short of amazing! He saved it and kept it going. He was a mentor, a true leader and he took on tasks and handled situations even when he did not start them. He did it with integrity and I just can't believe he is no longer on this Earth. You will be missed more than you will ever know. Rest in Peace Padre, until we meet again, thank you for being you.

Lauren Gonyon Rivera and Family Friend September 27, 2021