Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Fr. Richard S. RASCH
ABOUT
North Tonawanda High School
FUNERAL HOME
Craciun Berry Funeral Home - Cleveland
7200 Detroit Ave
Cleveland, OH
RASCH - Fr. Richard S., O. de M.
The Order of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Mercy mourns the loss of our own Father Richard Samuel Rasch, O. de M., who entered into eternal life on Thursday, September 23, 2021 following his struggle with the Covid-19 virus at the St. Vincent Medical Center in Jacksonville, FL. Father Richard, the cherished son of Ray and Verna (Vitello) Rasch, was born on November 19, 1955 in North Tonawanda, NY. A graduate of North Tonawanda High School in 1973, and Niagara University in 1978 - with a bachelor's degree in social work - he entered the Order of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Mercy in July of 1977. On August 15, 1979, Fr. Richard made his first profession of vows in the Order. Following his priesthood formation at St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Philadelphia, PA, Fr. Richard was ordained into the Diaconate January 6, 1984, and then into the Priesthood July 7, 1984 by the Most Rev. Pius A. Benincasa, auxiliary bishop of the Diocese of Buffalo at St. Joseph's Church in North Tonawanda, NY. In his first assignment he served as Associate Pastor of St. Rocco Parish in Cleveland, OH for ten years, during this time Fr. Richard also served as a chaplain to the county jails for Cuyahoga County and as a hospital chaplain. In these ministries, he touched hundreds of people with compassion, love, mercy, and hope. He helped countless former inmates to learn a trade and find employment so they could turn their lives around. Following his time at St. Rocco Church, he became the third Pastor at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish in Cleveland, OH on May 13, 1995. Fr. Richard was dedicated not only to the parish, but also to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School where he formed a Booster Club in 1996, a Childhood Program for children age 3 and above, and a preschool. Following his appointment as Vicar Provincial of the Vicariate of the United States for the Order in 2003 - a position he held until 2012. Fr. Richard briefly served at the then Motherhouse of Mercygrove in LeRoy, NY. As the Vicar Provincial, he worked tirelessly for the Order's mission in India, fundraising for the Missions and visiting there many times. He returned to Cleveland, in 2008, to once again guide Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish as its pastor. In February of 2019, Fr. Richard became the Pastor of St. Mary, Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Macclenny, FL, where he also served inmates of the state prison system and the state mental hospital. Fr. Richard was deeply loved by everyone he knew and whose lives he touched. His dedication, humility, and loyalty made him a loving son, a devoted brother, and an admired religious. He is survived by his brothers in the Order of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Mercy, his brother Raymond Rasch of N. Tonawanda and Rita (Richard) Skrok of Lewiston NY. Much loved by his aunts and uncles and survived by many dear cousins, beloved parishioners and good friends. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM, celebrated by Bishop Felipe Estevez on Thursday, September 30, at St. Mary's Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, 1143 W. Macclenny Avenue Macclenny, FL 32063. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Bishop Edward Malesic on Wednesday, October 6, at 12 Noon, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 6928 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44102. Fr. Richard will lie in state at Church from 10:30 AM, until time of Mass Wednesday. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Cleveland Ohio. Please flowers are gratefully declined. If so desired, in honor of Fr. Richard's life memorials may be made to either Our Lady of Mt. Carmel or St. Mary's Church. Online condolences for Fr. Richard at craciunberryfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Mary's Mother of Mercy Catholic Church
1143 W. Macclenny Avenue, Macclenny, FL
Sep
30
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Mother of Mercy Catholic Church
1143 W. Macclenny Avenue, Macclenny, FL
Oct
6
Lying in State
10:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
6928 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Oct
6
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
6928 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH
Funeral services provided by:
Craciun Berry Funeral Home - Cleveland
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
I will never forget Fr. Richard. He helped me so much. He was kind, caring, patient and dedicated. I'm so sad that I will never see him again in this life. One thousand "thank-you"s for caring about me.
Philip DiPerna
October 14, 2021
Rita, Raymond and family my sincere condolences. I worked with Father in many different capacities, secretary, bingo and many fundraisers and we had our ups and downs over the years. Through it all I can say I considered him a friend and someone I could talk to about anything. Father was also a part of many of our family events, births, deaths and all important occasions in between. I will miss him and was so glad I got to see him at this years Festival. Rest in peace Fr. Richard.
Bernie Rose
Other
October 5, 2021
Danny Roman and family
October 5, 2021
"For the Lord himself, with a cry of command, with the archangel´s call and with the sound of God´s trumpet, will descend from heaven, and the dead in Christ will rise first." ~ from the Second Reading at the Parochial Funeral Mass for Father Richard in his parish in Macclenny, Florida ~
Brother Raymond, O. de M.
Family
October 5, 2021
I am saddened to hear of Fr. Richard´s death. My late husband Robert and I were members of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel from 1987 until January, 2004 when we relocated to Henderson, Nevada. Bob and I loved Fr. Richard and he was always right there during many close calls with Bob´s health with prayers and anointing of the sick. I was most fortunate and indeed blessed to work for Fr. Richard, and the other Mercedarians, in the rectory from July, 2001 through December, 2003. I bet Fr. Richard and Bob already have enjoyed a great heavenly reunion. My heartfelt sympathy to Father´s family, as well as, his Mercedarian Priests and Brothers. May he Rest In Peace.
Mary Gajdos
Friend
September 30, 2021
so sad to hear about father .he was a wonderful kind and great person. he wil be terribly missed . rest in peace father . it was a honor to know you.
theresa sidari
September 29, 2021
My heart hurts....Fr. Richard was more than a spiritual leader, he was a dear friend to myself and my family. We had our disagreements, we were both just passionate about our views and ways, but he never judged me and always understood me and why I was they way I was. He was a faithful man, honest man, innovative, caring, loving and his heart was bigger than the universe. We have many memories and many more laughs than anyone can count. What he did for our Parish and School, was nothing short of amazing! He saved it and kept it going. He was a mentor, a true leader and he took on tasks and handled situations even when he did not start them. He did it with integrity and I just can't believe he is no longer on this Earth. You will be missed more than you will ever know. Rest in Peace Padre, until we meet again, thank you for being you.
Lauren Gonyon Rivera and Family
Friend
September 27, 2021
Dear Father Richard. I pray you rest in the peace of Our Lord. I will never forget the beautiful Our Lady of My Carmel church where I grew up and the beautiful Christmas Trees during Christmas time. May God hold you near dear priest and friend.
Angela Minerd
Friend
September 27, 2021
Raymond, Rita, Mercedarian friars, Fr.Richard was a good and faithful servant from our days at Niagara University to our formation years. The church and the Order of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Mercy was blessed by your faithful service. Countless people have been blessed by your ministry and you brought many people back to the Faith. August 15, 1979 and every August 15th has special significance because we professed our first vows in. You are not forgotten and are finally at rest in the peace of Christ. Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul and all the souls of the faithful departed rest in peace. Amen
Dominic Tortelli
Friend
September 26, 2021
Thank you for your life long dedication to the Lord !! God bless
friend
September 26, 2021
A wonderful, devout man of God. It was an honor working with him & fellow parishioners at the OLMC Festival & also decorating the church for Christmas. I saw him last in 2014 when I was in Cleveland & attended Sunday mass. Enjoy your reward of Eternal Life, condolences to his family & many friends.
David Patsko
Friend
September 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results