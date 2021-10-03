REGAN - Richard Joseph, Ii "Richie"
Of Chesterfield, VA, age 48, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. He is survived by his parents Richard and Margaret Regan; siblings Peggy Ziobro (Alan) and Patrick Regan; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Richie was "dad" and "grandpa" to Dez and Riley. Richie is also survived by his devoted Chesterfield County Police Department family and his beloved Bobseine family in Cattaraugus, NY. Friends and family may visit from 4:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, October 7 at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY 14075 (Corner of Rogers Rd., 716-646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Friday, October 8 at SS Peter and Paul RC Church, 66 E. Main St. Hamburg, NY 14075 (Please assemble at the Church). Interment to follow at Epiphany of our Lord Cemetery in Langford, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Chesterfield County Police Foundation, PO Box 1684, Chesterfield, VA 23832. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.