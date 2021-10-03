Menu
Richard Joseph "Richie" REGAN II
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY
REGAN - Richard Joseph, Ii "Richie"
Of Chesterfield, VA, age 48, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. He is survived by his parents Richard and Margaret Regan; siblings Peggy Ziobro (Alan) and Patrick Regan; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Richie was "dad" and "grandpa" to Dez and Riley. Richie is also survived by his devoted Chesterfield County Police Department family and his beloved Bobseine family in Cattaraugus, NY. Friends and family may visit from 4:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, October 7 at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY 14075 (Corner of Rogers Rd., 716-646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Friday, October 8 at SS Peter and Paul RC Church, 66 E. Main St. Hamburg, NY 14075 (Please assemble at the Church). Interment to follow at Epiphany of our Lord Cemetery in Langford, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Chesterfield County Police Foundation, PO Box 1684, Chesterfield, VA 23832. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home
5453 Southwestern Blvd, Hamburg, NY
Oct
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30p.m.
Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church
66 E. Main St. , NY
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am at a loss for words to describe the way we feel at the passing of our dear friend and Snyder Hill neighbor. Richie was a most special person who was always there to help out. It was a joy to have him in our lives. May he find peace with the Lord. Our deepest sympathies to the Regan family. Rich will be deeply missed.
Bryan and Darlene Krukowski
Friend
November 7, 2021
Megan Dill (Marsh)
October 10, 2021
Megan Dill (Marsh)
October 10, 2021
Megan Dill (Marsh)
October 10, 2021
Megan Dill (Marsh)
October 10, 2021
To the Regan family, my sincere condolences in this devastating time. Rich was one of a kind and although we hadn't spoken in years he was often in my thoughts. He will always hold a special place in mine and my son Brayden's hearts. I wish your family peace and comfort and have throught of you all often through the years
Megan Dill (Marsh)
October 10, 2021
To the Regan Family, I am absolutely devastated to have gotten this news. Rich was one of my closest friends in high school. He was always so full of life and had the greatest smile. My prayers and sincere condolences to you all. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Becky Beisiegel (Beilein)
School
October 7, 2021
Condolences to your family and your family of Blue. Thank you for keeping your community of Chesterfield safe all the years. You are a Hero. Be at peace now and protect God's home Amen
Helene ESKOW
October 6, 2021
Dear Rich and Peg ,Our former,.. wonderful Sisson Hwy Neighbors ,so very sorry to hear about your son Richards passing ,as his parents we knew you were so proud of him as he chose a career in law enforcement .may your strong Christian faith carry you through this difficult time
Gerry and Barbara Jahreis
October 3, 2021
Thank you Rich for your protection, devotion and loyalty for those in Chesterfield County. You made a difference. " The only scars in Heaven are on the hands that hold you now" (Scars in Heaven by Casting Crowns) Thank you Sir,
George and Rita Martin
October 3, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
October 3, 2021
