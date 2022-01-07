REICH - Richard E.
Of Blasdell, entered into rest on January 1, 2022. Beloved husband of Constance (nee McLaughlin) Reich; devoted father of Jennifer Liberatore (Keith Kane), Peter Reich, and Kerry Reich; cherished grandfather of Christopher, Eric, Peter, and the late Zachary; loving son of the late Edward and Joan Reich; dear brother of Edward (Laura) Reich, late Paula (late Kenneth) Dollar, late John Reich and the late William Reich; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Road, Orchard Park, near Lake Ave., on Monday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday morning in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, at 10 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Mr. Reich was a U.S. Army Veteran. Leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 7, 2022.