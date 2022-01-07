Menu
Richard E. REICH
REICH - Richard E.
Of Blasdell, entered into rest on January 1, 2022. Beloved husband of Constance (nee McLaughlin) Reich; devoted father of Jennifer Liberatore (Keith Kane), Peter Reich, and Kerry Reich; cherished grandfather of Christopher, Eric, Peter, and the late Zachary; loving son of the late Edward and Joan Reich; dear brother of Edward (Laura) Reich, late Paula (late Kenneth) Dollar, late John Reich and the late William Reich; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Road, Orchard Park, near Lake Ave., on Monday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday morning in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, at 10 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Mr. Reich was a U.S. Army Veteran. Leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Jan
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church
3148 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Richard was a wonderful person i had the pleasure of working with him as an apprentice at Ford
Kirk M Williams
Work
January 14, 2022
Connie & Dick such nice neighbors to my parents, so much fun!
Robert Barrett
January 9, 2022
Leonard and Maureen Kane
January 7, 2022
Our wish for your family is that your grief soon turn to joyful memories of your beautiful dad, grandpa and husband. Love to everyone
Maureen and Len Kane
Family
January 7, 2022
I am truly sorry for your loss, it is also our loss. He would join us for lunch once a month. I was his classmate at Timon. I always enjoyed talking to him because of his great sense of humor! We will miss him.
Jim Graham
January 7, 2022
