Reisdorf - Richard A.
80, of North Java, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Wyoming County Skilled Nursing Facility in Warsaw. He was born September 29, 1940 in Buffalo, to the late Charles and Edith (Brock) Reisdorf. He is preceded in death by two sisters, Sally Kmicinski and Lisa Reisdorf. Mr. Reisdorf owned and operated Reisdorf Bros., Inc. feed mill in North Java. Surviving is his wife, Susan (Forster) Reisdorf; children, Amy (Jeffrey) Bessey, Rebecca (James) Carter, Andrew Reisdorf, Patricia (Scott) Piorun; siblings, Christine Reisdorf, Charles (Bob) Reisdorf, Marty (Joanne) Reisdorf, Lawrence (Lori) Reisdorf, Elizabeth (Frank) Puddu; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to call on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from 3 to 7 PM at Marley Funeral Home, LLC, 135 Main Street, Attica, New York 14011. An 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Holy Family Parish, 4316 NY-98, North Java, NY 14113. He will be laid to rest in Saint Nicholas Cemetery, North Java. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Java Fire Company, 4274 NY-98, North Java, NY 14113 or to Charlotte House, 4316 NY-98, North Java, NY 14113. To leave a message of condolence please visit marleyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 9, 2021.