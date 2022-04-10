Menu
Richard J. "Dick" ROCHE
ROCHE - Richard J. "Dick"
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest at the age of 94 on April 3, 2022. Husband of the late Doreen M. (nee Mezen) Roche; devoted father of Thomas Roche, Wayne (Leta) Roche, Patrick Roche, Mary Ellen (Jeff) Becker, Craig (Diane) Roche, the late Dale Anne Roche, and Ann Marie Roche; cherished grandfather of Christopher (Jennifer) Wienke, Scott (Ronnie) Roche, Christopher (Michele) Steinagle, Heather Becker, Jason (Candis) Becker, and 10 great-grandchildren; loving son of the late George and Muriel Roche; dear brother of Don (Janet) Roche, Jack (Beverly) Roche, Patricia (late Hank) Romanowski, and the late George Roche, Robert (Gladys) Roche, William Roche and Paul Roche; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday (April 12) from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi, Tonawanda, on Wednesday morning at 10 AM. (Please assemble at Church). Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Dick was an avid train hobbyist. A life member of Niagara Hose Company #3, Dick was also actively involved in many area firefighting organizations. Dick served many years as an usher at St. Francis of Assisi as well as being a member of American Legion Post #264 and the BPO Elks #860. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dick's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Apr
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Francis of Assisi
Tonawanda, NY
