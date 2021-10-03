Menu
Richard J. ROGERS
FUNERAL HOME
Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home
271 East Main Street
Springville, NY
ROGERS - Richard J.
Age 83, of Glenwood, NY passed away on October 1, 2021. Beloved husband of the late JoAnn (Lang) Rogers; father of Barbara (Joseph) Dempsey, Brenda (Jack McKnight) Rogers, Christine (Terry) Roseman, Carol (Dennis Maria) Milligan and Richard M. (Nella) Rogers; brother of the late Shirley "Susie" Jackson and Shirley Hunt; also survived by 12 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and brothers and sisters-in-law. Friends may call on Monday, October 4, 2021 from 4-8pm at the Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home, 271 E. Main St., Springville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 10am at the St. Aloysius Church, 190 Franklin St., Springville. Memorials may be made to the Chaffee-Sardinia Fire Department, P.O. Box 203, Chaffee, NY 14030. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home
271 East Main Street, Springville, NY
Oct
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Aloysius Church
190 Franklin St., Springville, NY
