Richard S. LOCK
LOCK - Richard S.
Of East Aurora, September 7, 2020. Dearest father of Sherry Kipp and Michael Lock; beloved grandfather of Amy (Erick) Moran, Molly Ferris, Jillian Ebling and Ryan Lock; great-grandfather of Derick, Norah and Jessa Rae; dear brother of Bonnie (late Frank) Zimmerman, Sylvia (late Arnold) O'Connor and the late Karen Giglia; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to a Memorial Service, Friday at 6PM, at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 10, 2020.
