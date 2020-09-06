MOSCHEL - Richard S.
Of Cincinnati, OH, and formerly of Buffalo, NY, and the Chautauqua Institution in New York, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, PA. Rich was born on March 21, 1946, son of the late Harry and Fay (Bleier) Moschel in Newark, NJ. Rich graduated from Weequahic High School, class of 1963, Rutgers University class of 1967 and attended a Master's program at the University of Cincinnati. Shortly after college Rich served our country in the U.S. Army. In 1968, Rich married the love of his life, Lynn Renee (Goodman) Moschel and they lived for over 30 years, working and raising their family in the Buffalo, NY, area. He was a founding member and officer of the Everett Jewish Life Center, Chautauqua, NY, past president of the Hebrew Congregation of Chautauqua, former commissioner of the Chautauqua Utility District, volunteer fireman for the Chautauqua Fire Department, and active member of Isaac M. Wise Temple in Cincinnati, OH. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Miriam E. Goodman and Joel Goodman; he is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Lynn Renee; son, Michael S. Moschel; and his wife, Lisa R. Moschel; and their children Abigail and Jack Moschel; he is also survived by his daughter, Lauren A. Prangley and her husband, Robert E. Prangley II and their children, Jonathan, Rebecca and Sam Prangley. Arrangements have been entrusted to the BURTON QUINN SCOTT CREMATION AND FUNERAL SERVICES, West Ridge, 3801 West 26th Street Erie, PA 16506. A live-stream of the private service can be viewed Sunday, September 6th, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at www.facebook.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.