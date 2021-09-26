Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard H. "Dick" SANTE
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
SANTE - Richard H. "Dick"
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest September 18, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Barbara (nee Hoffman) Sante. Devoted father of Patricia (James Ortiz) Sante, Lisa (Thomas C. Aitcheson) Sante, Diane Sudik and the late Richard K. Sante. Fond father-in-law of Edward L. Sudik. Adored grandfather of Amanda (Scott Bartel) Aitcheson, Thomas Aitcheson, Samuel Aragon and Edward W. Sudik. Cherished great-grandfather of Holly, Spencer and Vincent Bartel. Loving son of the late Samuel and Isabelle Sante. Dear brother of the late Grace (late Joseph) Lema and the late George (Betty) Sante. Brother-in-law of the late Linda (late Ronald) Ehlert and the late Paul (Mary) Hoffman. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Military and Funeral Service will be celebrated Saturday, morning October 2nd, at 11 AM, at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 800 Pine Ridge Heritage Blvd., Cheektowaga. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dick's memory to a Veteran related charity of your choice. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
800 Pine Ridge Heritage Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.