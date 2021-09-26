SANTE - Richard H. "Dick"
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest September 18, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Barbara (nee Hoffman) Sante. Devoted father of Patricia (James Ortiz) Sante, Lisa (Thomas C. Aitcheson) Sante, Diane Sudik and the late Richard K. Sante. Fond father-in-law of Edward L. Sudik. Adored grandfather of Amanda (Scott Bartel) Aitcheson, Thomas Aitcheson, Samuel Aragon and Edward W. Sudik. Cherished great-grandfather of Holly, Spencer and Vincent Bartel. Loving son of the late Samuel and Isabelle Sante. Dear brother of the late Grace (late Joseph) Lema and the late George (Betty) Sante. Brother-in-law of the late Linda (late Ronald) Ehlert and the late Paul (Mary) Hoffman. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Military and Funeral Service will be celebrated Saturday, morning October 2nd, at 11 AM, at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 800 Pine Ridge Heritage Blvd., Cheektowaga. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dick's memory to a Veteran related charity of your choice
. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel).
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.