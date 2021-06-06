Mike, Dennis and Family, I was very saddened to learn of Ricks passing. Seems unfair to live through a pandemic and pass away near the end. I knew Rick mostly from high school but our paths still crossed from time to time. It was always good to see him. Back in school I never remember a cross word between us and seemed like he constantly got along with everyone. My memory of him will always be of an individual who was level headed, even-tempered and possessing pretty decent sense of humor. (We had some good laughs back then). Other than personally liking him, I always found him to be very comfortable to be around and enjoyed his company. I thought of him as "One of the good guys" but they say the Lord will collect the good people first, to bring to heaven. He will continue on as a fond memory in my mind as well as many others, who were fortunate to have known him. Please accept my deepest condolences.

Mike Murphy School June 10, 2021