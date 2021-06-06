Menu
Richard S. SCHUH
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
SCHUH - Richard S.
June 3, 2021. Adoring father of Lisa (Roberto Picone), Nicholas and Matthew Schuh; stepfather of Michael and Joseph Akright; former life partner of Jane Schuh; proud papa of seven grandchildren; loving brother of Michael (Joan) Schuh and Dennis (Robin Battaglia) Schuh; uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews; a loving nephew, cousin, brother-in-law and friend to many. Rick is now an "eternal" fan of the Buffalo Bills. Go Bills! The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., on Tuesday for Memorial Visitations from 4-7 PM. Donations in Rick's memory may be made to Disabled American Veterans of WNY. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mike, Dennis and Family, I was very saddened to learn of Ricks passing. Seems unfair to live through a pandemic and pass away near the end. I knew Rick mostly from high school but our paths still crossed from time to time. It was always good to see him. Back in school I never remember a cross word between us and seemed like he constantly got along with everyone. My memory of him will always be of an individual who was level headed, even-tempered and possessing pretty decent sense of humor. (We had some good laughs back then). Other than personally liking him, I always found him to be very comfortable to be around and enjoyed his company. I thought of him as "One of the good guys" but they say the Lord will collect the good people first, to bring to heaven. He will continue on as a fond memory in my mind as well as many others, who were fortunate to have known him. Please accept my deepest condolences.
Mike Murphy
School
June 10, 2021
Grew up with Schuh Brothers, Sorry for your loss Mike, Dennis. RIP Rick
John/Cheryl Sole
Friend
June 8, 2021
Sorry to hear about cousin Ricky. Words can´t describe how sorry I am at this loss. Growing up I remember the good times Ricky showed us at his house cooking out, swimming, and having fun. The family is in our prayers!
Peggy, Celeste, & Johnathan Martin
Family
June 7, 2021
Michael and Dennis, So sorry to hear about Ricky. Many, many, good memories of Claremont Ave and of all 3 of you. You all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Barbara (Englert)
Friend
June 6, 2021
Dennis So sorry to hear about Ricky. Thoughts & prayers are with you & your Family.
Chris & Tom Termini
Friend
June 6, 2021
