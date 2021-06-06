SCHUH - Richard S.
June 3, 2021. Adoring father of Lisa (Roberto Picone), Nicholas and Matthew Schuh; stepfather of Michael and Joseph Akright; former life partner of Jane Schuh; proud papa of seven grandchildren; loving brother of Michael (Joan) Schuh and Dennis (Robin Battaglia) Schuh; uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews; a loving nephew, cousin, brother-in-law and friend to many. Rick is now an "eternal" fan of the Buffalo Bills. Go Bills! The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., on Tuesday for Memorial Visitations from 4-7 PM. Donations in Rick's memory may be made to Disabled American Veterans
of WNY. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.