Richard SKWIERCZYNSKI
SKWIERCZYNSKI - Richard
Of Depew, September 18, 2020. Beloved husband for 65 years of the late Shirley (nee Taberski); devoted father of Joan Busch, Richard (Mel), Karl (Tammy) Spencer, and late Lee Ann (Fred) Kaplan; loving grandfather of Sara (Robert) Mingus, Jill (Tony) Hoag, Heather (Robert Tomac) Kaplan, Mary Spencer Rachel Spencer and Brandon Kline; cherished great-grandfather of RuthAnn, Nolan, Charlotte, Hawkins, Reese and Elle; dear brother of Al (Ginny), Florence (Richard), Christine and Richard. Survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mother Teresa Parish at St. James Church, 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew, Friday at 10 AM. Please assemble at Church. Please understand that face masks must be worn, maximum capacity will be observed and may cause entry delays. Thank you for your understanding. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 23, 2020.
