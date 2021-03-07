Menu
Richard J. SLOAN
SLOAN - Richard J.
Of Kenmore, entered into rest March 3, 2021. Beloved husband of Jean A. Sloan (nee Wilson). Devoted father of Moira J. Sloan and Benjamin J. (Erin) Sloan. Adored grandfather of Emma and Quinn Sloan. Loving son of the late Wyman and Ann Sloan. Dear brother of the late Beverly (Jan) Prymus. Survived by several loving nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Friends and relatives may leave online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
I am sorry to hear about Rick's passing. My sympathies to his family. As a younger cousin of Ricky, I have many fond memories of our childhood together. May Ricky rest in peace. A Mass for the intention of the repose of Ricky's soul will be said on Wednesday, March 24 at 6pm (Pacific time) at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Lakeside, CA. My husband Ben and I will be there to pray for my cousin.
Patricia Zalenski Byrne , San Diego, CA
March 8, 2021
So sorry to hear of Richards's passing. Jeannie and family our family is thinking of you at this time. I can remember Richard as a very kind person.
John and Michelle (Pula) Cook
March 7, 2021
