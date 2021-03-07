I am sorry to hear about Rick's passing. My sympathies to his family. As a younger cousin of Ricky, I have many fond memories of our childhood together. May Ricky rest in peace. A Mass for the intention of the repose of Ricky's soul will be said on Wednesday, March 24 at 6pm (Pacific time) at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Lakeside, CA. My husband Ben and I will be there to pray for my cousin.

Patricia Zalenski Byrne , San Diego, CA March 8, 2021