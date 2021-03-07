SLOAN - Richard J.
Of Kenmore, entered into rest March 3, 2021. Beloved husband of Jean A. Sloan (nee Wilson). Devoted father of Moira J. Sloan and Benjamin J. (Erin) Sloan. Adored grandfather of Emma and Quinn Sloan. Loving son of the late Wyman and Ann Sloan. Dear brother of the late Beverly (Jan) Prymus. Survived by several loving nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Friends and relatives may leave online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.