Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard F. SLOWINSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road
Depew, NY
SLOWINSKI - Richard F.
June 30, 2021, age 86, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 44 years to Helene L. (nee Blanchette) Slowinski; dearest father of Michael (Mary Jane), Daniel (Susan) and Richard (Lori) Slowinski; step-father of Pamela (David) Dossett, Sandra (John) Setlock and the late James P. Powers; grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; son of the late Fred and Ella (nee Kozlowski) Slowinski; brother of the late Ronald (Patricia) Slowinski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Monday, July 5th from 3-7 PM, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (South of Como Park Blvd., Depew), where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 10:30 AM and from Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel at 11:30 AM. Mr. Slowinski was a retiree of Ford Motor Co. with 43 years of service, served for 47 years with U-Crest Fire Dept. #4, serving as fire police for 20 years, member of Our Lady Help of Christians for 61 years and a member of Chapel Seniors. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made in Richard's name to Hospice Buffalo.


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Service
10:30a.m.
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Jul
6
Service
11:30a.m.
Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel
4125 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.