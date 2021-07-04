SLOWINSKI - Richard F.

June 30, 2021, age 86, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 44 years to Helene L. (nee Blanchette) Slowinski; dearest father of Michael (Mary Jane), Daniel (Susan) and Richard (Lori) Slowinski; step-father of Pamela (David) Dossett, Sandra (John) Setlock and the late James P. Powers; grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; son of the late Fred and Ella (nee Kozlowski) Slowinski; brother of the late Ronald (Patricia) Slowinski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Monday, July 5th from 3-7 PM, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (South of Como Park Blvd., Depew), where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 10:30 AM and from Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel at 11:30 AM. Mr. Slowinski was a retiree of Ford Motor Co. with 43 years of service, served for 47 years with U-Crest Fire Dept. #4, serving as fire police for 20 years, member of Our Lady Help of Christians for 61 years and a member of Chapel Seniors. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made in Richard's name to Hospice Buffalo.







Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.