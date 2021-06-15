Menu
Richard R. SMITH
SMITH - Richard R.
Passed away peacefully in his home on May 20, 2021, at the age of 76. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Grace (nee Reig) Smith; dear father of Lisa (Brian Impellizzieri) and Mary (Thomas) Hayes, Christopher (Marsha) Smith; seven cherished grandchildren, Lauren (Dillion Canorro) and Zachary Blok, Sophia and Noah Hayes, Nick Robarge, Tyler (Amber) Chappell and Devon (Brittany) Smith; a sister, Norma (Dale) Hindmarsh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM, Friday, June 18, 2021 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church, 165 Central Ave., Silver Creek. Arrangements by the HOLE-PARKER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Silver Creek, NY. Please share condolences at ww.holeparkerfc.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church
165 Central Ave., Silver Creek, NY
