Richard L. STARTEK
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
STARTEK - Richard L.
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest June 20, 2021. Beloved husband of Susan "Sue" Startek (nee Fralick); devoted father of Robert Startek, Ronald (Dorene) Startek, Michael (Terri) Startek, Lynn (Edward) Nahrebeski and Elaine Startek; adored grandfather of Joshua, Cara, Kyle, Erich, Nathan, Bradley and Thea; cherished great-grandfather of one great-grandchild; loving son of the late Louis and Alfreda Startek; dear brother of Dolores (late Joseph) Matyas and Irene (late Samuel) Reino. Friends and relatives may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Road, near Lake Ave., Thursday 3-7 PM, where prayers will be held Friday morning at 8:15 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Basilica Friday at 9:15 AM. Condolences may be made a www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Jun
25
Prayer Service
8:15a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Jun
25
Mass of Christian Burial
9:15a.m.
Our Lady of Victory Basilica
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
