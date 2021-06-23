STARTEK - Richard L.
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest June 20, 2021. Beloved husband of Susan "Sue" Startek (nee Fralick); devoted father of Robert Startek, Ronald (Dorene) Startek, Michael (Terri) Startek, Lynn (Edward) Nahrebeski and Elaine Startek; adored grandfather of Joshua, Cara, Kyle, Erich, Nathan, Bradley and Thea; cherished great-grandfather of one great-grandchild; loving son of the late Louis and Alfreda Startek; dear brother of Dolores (late Joseph) Matyas and Irene (late Samuel) Reino. Friends and relatives may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Road, near Lake Ave., Thursday 3-7 PM, where prayers will be held Friday morning at 8:15 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Basilica Friday at 9:15 AM. Condolences may be made a www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2021.