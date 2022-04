STINSON , Richard E. -

February 10, 1947 - December 26, 2020. My Dear Ricky, It's been a year since you left me to live a life all alone. I wish I could change the past so you could be home. But you were not well, and it wasn't meant to be. So, in heaven I wish for you to be free. Til we meet again, I miss you so and will Love you always.

YOUR LOVING WIFE, JEANETTE







