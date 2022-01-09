STOKKE - Richard Bruce "Dic"
Age 86, husband, father, writer, friend, passed away on December 26, 2021, Born on a cold January 3, 1935 in Thief River Falls, MN. Dic is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Phyllis nee Curtis, sister, Roberta Kelly, brothers Ted (Bev) and Paul, sister-in -law Carol, children Cindi Crowson (Norm), Rick (Vicki), Peggy Menard (Jim), Scott (Amy Weisenbach), 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. His favorite sister-in-law Doris Ippolito. Dic was predeceased by his parents, Alfred and Agnes (Hastad), brothers, Ed (Pat), David, John, Steven and William, sisters Rosemary Bond and Margaret, sister-in-law, Drora and brother-in-law, Ken. Dic grew up in Thief River Falls, MN, second of eleven children, in a one-room house. He was an avid reader and writer, having published his first book of poetry, "That Time on the Mountain" in 2020, and was always game for a good adventure, whether canoeing in the Boundary waters or traveling with his family. A graduate of Lincoln High School in Thief River Falls, MN, class of 1952, Dic proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War as a Communications Intelligence Specialist in Japan from 1952-1956. A life member of Garrison Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1816 in Garrison, MN, he served in the community and as a Veteran Mentor in Shakopee, MN Treatment Court. Celebration of life will be held at the Wendel-Loecher Funeral Home, 27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY, Saturday, January 15th, from 10 AM-12 Noon, with services being held at 12 Noon. Interment at the Western New York National Cemetery, Corfu, NY, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Shakopee Veterans Treatment Court Mentors Group, c/o Derek Farwell, Government Center West, 200 4th Avenue West, Shakopee, MN 55379 or Thief River Falls Education Foundation, 230 LaBree Avenue South, Thief River Falls, MN 56701, or charity of your choice
.
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.