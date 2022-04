I am so sorry for the loss of Dick and that I have a prior commitment that will prevent me from attending the service. I worked with him at Bryant & Stratton, but he was so much more than a boss to me. His kindness, humor, and supportive fatherly ways always brightened my days, and I enjoyed keeping in touch with him for many years after we stopped working together. He loved telling me about his family and I'm sure you all know how blessed you have been to have the parents you had. May Dick and Carol rest in peace together!

Sue Dobmeier October 9, 2021