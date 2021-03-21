SWARTS - Richard Buel
Age 90, passed away February 28, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Memorial Service: Wednesday, April 7, in Arlington, Texas. Also pending at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Williamsville, NY this summer. Inurnment: St. Peter and Paul Chapel Mausoleum, Williamsville, New York. Memorials: Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Richard was born September 30, 1930 in Akron, NY to Nelson Buel Swarts and Gertrude Reber Swarts. He worked as the Placement Director at Bryant and Stratton College until retirement, then continued part-time at Wegmans grocery in Williamsville NY and later at Moore Supply Co. in Arlington, Texas. Richard was a member of Buffalo and Eastern Niagara Chamber of Commerce. He was also a member of Niagara Frontier College Placement Association and Middle Atlantic Placement Association as well as treasurer of Clarence Jaycees. Richard served as President of the Industrial Relations Association of WNY in 1985 and of the American Society for Personnel Administration, the Niagara Frontier Chapter in 1982. He became President of the Administrative Management Society, Buffalo Chapter in 1974 and the Area 5 Assistant Director in 1978. Such a social man, he was also a member of the Buffalo Urban League Job Development Education Committee. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Ann Swarts; brother, Nelson Jr. Swarts; and sister, Barbara J. Nehrboss. Survivors: Sisters, Darlene and Audrey; Daughter, Wendy Ponder and Bill; Sons, Mark Swarts and Amy and Kent Swarts and Chris; five grandchildren, three great-grandsons, and one great-granddaughter on the way. He will be greatly missed by family and friends, but is surely resting in peace in the arms of his Savior Jesus Christ. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.