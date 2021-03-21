Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Buel SWARTS
FUNERAL HOME
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
5541 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
SWARTS - Richard Buel
Age 90, passed away February 28, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Memorial Service: Wednesday, April 7, in Arlington, Texas. Also pending at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Williamsville, NY this summer. Inurnment: St. Peter and Paul Chapel Mausoleum, Williamsville, New York. Memorials: Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Richard was born September 30, 1930 in Akron, NY to Nelson Buel Swarts and Gertrude Reber Swarts. He worked as the Placement Director at Bryant and Stratton College until retirement, then continued part-time at Wegmans grocery in Williamsville NY and later at Moore Supply Co. in Arlington, Texas. Richard was a member of Buffalo and Eastern Niagara Chamber of Commerce. He was also a member of Niagara Frontier College Placement Association and Middle Atlantic Placement Association as well as treasurer of Clarence Jaycees. Richard served as President of the Industrial Relations Association of WNY in 1985 and of the American Society for Personnel Administration, the Niagara Frontier Chapter in 1982. He became President of the Administrative Management Society, Buffalo Chapter in 1974 and the Area 5 Assistant Director in 1978. Such a social man, he was also a member of the Buffalo Urban League Job Development Education Committee. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Ann Swarts; brother, Nelson Jr. Swarts; and sister, Barbara J. Nehrboss. Survivors: Sisters, Darlene and Audrey; Daughter, Wendy Ponder and Bill; Sons, Mark Swarts and Amy and Kent Swarts and Chris; five grandchildren, three great-grandsons, and one great-granddaughter on the way. He will be greatly missed by family and friends, but is surely resting in peace in the arms of his Savior Jesus Christ. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
7
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church
1200 South Davis Drive, ARLINGTON, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I grew up living next to Dick. I first met him when he was recovering from a leg injury in the 1940's. I also worked with him professionally in job placement. May he rest in peace.
Paul Fix
April 27, 2021
So sorry to hear about Dick's passing. I worked with him at Bryant & Stratton for 20 years. We often had lunch together. He was the nicest guy you could ever meet. May he rest in peace.
Bob Brennan
March 28, 2021
Sorry to hear about Dick. I was a co-worker with him at B&S for 20 years. We often had lunch together in cafeteria there. He was truly the nicest guy you could meet. May he rest in peace....Bob Brennan
Bob Brennan
Coworker
March 28, 2021
So sorry to hear this. Knew him at B&S. God Speed.
Tim Gavin
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results