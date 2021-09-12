Menu
Richard P. "Dick" SZYKOWNY
FUNERAL HOME
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
SZYKOWNY - Richard P. "Dick"
September 9, 2021. Beloved husband of Marcia A. (nee Tytka); loving father of Rick, Michael (Melissa), Philip (Tammy) and the late Eric Szykowny; loving grandfather of Jake and Ryan; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church (2158 Clinton St., 14206) Saturday, at 10 AM. Online condolences may be shared at www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Sep
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Sep
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Czestochowa Church
2158 Clinton St., NY
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to you all. I just found out about Dick's passing this evening. He was a great teacher and a great friend. He taught me accordion and guitar and I was a teacher for a long time at the Music Store. Loved helping him out at the store and picking up records for the store from the distributor. I learned so much from him musically and personally. Great memories. Especially the Coke machine in the store and treating each other weekly. I will miss you very much my friend. May you Rest In Peace.
Edward "Butchie" Ploski
Friend
October 4, 2021
Condolences to the Szykowny family,
David Domaniewski
Friend
September 18, 2021
Although it has been many , many years ago that Dick taught me how to play the accordion, my family and I have fond memories of him. Our prayers go out to you and your family.
Debra (Domaniewski) Sobkowich
Friend
September 18, 2021
Marsha and sons; My Sincere Sympathy. I had the pleasure of being a guitar instructor at Dick's Music Store, back in the day. Super nice guy, very talented.... always smiling and had a positive attitude. May he Rest in Peace.
Jim Ross
Friend
September 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss, Marcia and sons. Dick was always smiling & welcoming whenever I would see him or the both of you at Mass or out and about! May he rest in peace. He´s in a better place!
Lorrie Filipski
September 16, 2021
..My teacher, mentor and friend. We stayed in contact throughout the years and he still called me Butch. I’ll play my accordion today with gratitude. Thanks for everything. Your memory will live forever!
Chet “Butch” Fery
Chet Fery
Friend
September 16, 2021
I will always cherish the many good times we shared with our families and later just enjoying your company. Deepest sympathies to the Szykowny family. Virginia Beach will miss you my friend and will always remember your beautiful smile.
Sandra Youngson
Family
September 15, 2021
If you would like to see memories of my Dad please cut and paste this link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/16aqr9m0pE_4tYpnTJoivE49P1j6KZOQb/view?usp=drivesdk
Michael Szykowny
September 14, 2021
Richard was a wonderful person & an excellent teacher musician. May he rest in peace. God bless the family. Sincere condolences.
RYNDAK FAMILY
Friend
September 13, 2021
Our deepest condolences . Dick was a good friend from years back. He will be missed.
Connie and Paul Bykowski
Friend
September 13, 2021
Dear Marcia,

My deepest condolences to you and your family on the loss of Dick - a kind and loving man whose family meant the world to him. Please know that Dick and your entire family are in our thoughts and prayers! God Bless!
Bob Niczyporowicz
Coworker
September 12, 2021
Offering up these video memories of my Dad. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VzMOLgKKYTN644yiktz5XknQ-9Eqdfnj/view?usp=sharing
Michael Szykowny
September 12, 2021
So sorry about Dick. He was a good man
Arthur Kopacz
Friend
September 12, 2021

Marcia, I don't know if you remember us ---Carl and Zona. We enjoyed your company many times with Chris and Ronnie Cyrankowski. We are very sorry to hear about Dick. He was such a nice, kind gentleman. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Go bless and keep you.
Zona Shreves
Friend
September 12, 2021
Marcia and Family, Dick was my bass teacher decades ago. His band played my wedding, While I am not a professional musician he taught me the basics which enabled me to play some keyboard for fun and enjoyment. He was a great guy with a positive outlook. Will be missed.
Greg Goodie
Teacher
September 12, 2021
Mike and Melissa and family, sorry to hear of your father's passing. Seems he had a long life, well lived.
Bob Cleaver
Robert Cleaver
Coworker
September 12, 2021
Mr. Szykowny was our daughter's piano teacher for several years back in the 1970's when we lived in Kaisertown. He was a wonderful teacher, always supportive and encouraging. Our deepest sympathy to his family and friends.
Joan & Daniel Majchrzak
Acquaintance
September 12, 2021
My deepest condolences. He was a great man and will be missed by all.
DAVID SILVERMAN
Friend
September 10, 2021
Mr. Szykowny was always so happy. Great memories from my teen and young adult years . I remember him dragging me onto the dance floor. Who knew dancing to his beloved Polish Music had so much twirling . My prayers and thoughts are with Marcia and the family. Rest in peace Mr. Szykowny
Kim Gosselin
Friend
September 10, 2021
