My deepest sympathy to you all. I just found out about Dick's passing this evening. He was a great teacher and a great friend. He taught me accordion and guitar and I was a teacher for a long time at the Music Store. Loved helping him out at the store and picking up records for the store from the distributor. I learned so much from him musically and personally. Great memories. Especially the Coke machine in the store and treating each other weekly. I will miss you very much my friend. May you Rest In Peace.

Edward "Butchie" Ploski Friend October 4, 2021