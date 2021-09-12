SZYKOWNY - Richard P. "Dick"
September 9, 2021. Beloved husband of Marcia A. (nee Tytka); loving father of Rick, Michael (Melissa), Philip (Tammy) and the late Eric Szykowny; loving grandfather of Jake and Ryan; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church (2158 Clinton St., 14206) Saturday, at 10 AM. Online condolences may be shared at www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.