Richard T. LEVERENTZ
September 10, 2020 of Hamburg, NY; beloved husband of Ann M. (nee Jordan); dear father of Jennifer (Daniel) Hale, Jason (Michelle)Leverentz, Anna (Robert) Palazzo, Amanda Coates, Richard Leverentz, Jr. and the late Linda Kota; brother of Mary Roach, Jean (Joseph) Pallante, Linda (late William) Holden, Michael (late Janet) Leverentz, Annie Giangrasso and the late Clifford "Buddy" and David Leverentz; also survived by 8 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Monday from 4-7 PM at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca 822-4371, (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.). (same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10 AM at St. John Paul II Church, 2052 Lakeview Rd., Lakeview, NY 14075 (Please Assemble At Church). Interment in Lakeside Cemetery. Share your condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.
