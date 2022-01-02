TAYLOR - Richard A.
Of Cheektowaga, NY. December 21, 2021. Beloved husband of 62 beautiful years to Elizabeth J. (nee Chapman); loving father of Karen (Cliff) Conklin, Linda (Jean) Gaulin, Mary Kay (Robert) Bower and Elizabeth (John) LaScala; cherished grandfather of twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, January 8th, at 12 PM, at St. Rose of Lima Church, 500 Parker Ave., Buffalo. Friends invited. Condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.