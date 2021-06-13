THOMA - Dr. Richard, DVM
Of Akron, NY, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. He was born in Syracuse, NY on May 3, 1941, a son of the late Bernard, Sr. and Carolyn Thoma. Dr. Thoma was a retired veterinarian, having owned the Town and Country Animal Clinic on Genesee Street, in Cheektowaga, for many years. Dr. Thoma was involved in cancer research with the late Dr. Thomas Dougherty at Roswell Park Cancer Institute, helping to develop photodynamic therapy (PDT) against various types of cancer. PDT is still being used in the medical field today. He was a graduate of Cornell University Veterinary School and was involved in various organizations in the veterinary field and a large contributor to Ducks Unlimited. He was predeceased by a brother, Bernard Thoma, Jr; survivors include his sister-in-law, Barbara Thoma of Akron, NY; niece, Christine (Jay) Margeson; great-nephew, Nathan Margeson, all of Sydney, New York. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, June 19th, 10:00 AM, at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 5771 Buell St., Akron, New York. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at: www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.