THOMA - Dr. Richard, Dvm
Of Akron, NY, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital after a brief illness. He was born in Syracuse, NY, on May 3, 1941, a son of the late Bernard, Sr. and Carolyn Thoma. Dr. Thoma was a retired veterinarian, having owned the Town and Country Animal Clinic on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga for many years. Dr. Thoma was involved in cancer research with the late Dr. Thomas Dougherty at Roswell Park Cancer Institute, helping to develop photodynamic therapy (PDT) against various types of cancer. PDT is still being used in the medical field today. He was a graduate of Cornell University Veterinary School and was involved in various organizations in the veterinary field and a large contributor to Ducks Unlimited. He is predeceased by a brother, Bernard Thoma, Jr. Survivors include his sister in-law, Barbara Thoma of Akron, NY. Niece, Christine (Jay) Margeson and great-nephew, Nathan Margeson, all of Sydney, NY. There will be no prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date with burial in St. Teresa's Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family online at: www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.