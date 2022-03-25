Menu
Richard A. TOWNSEND
TOWNSEND - Richard A.
Of Wilson, NY, husband of Shirley Willison Townsend entered into rest on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Niagara Hospice House. He was born in Lockport, NY on August 11, 1938, son of the late Clarence and Mary Lorraine Kraatz Townsend. Richard retired as a Union Carpenter for Local 280. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was a 50 year member of South Wilson Fire Co. He was also a member of the Wilson town zoning board and the Wilson Conservations Club. Father of Kim Townsend, Tracy (Michael) Gertz, Jodie Tubridy, Paul (Jessica) Townsend and the late Richard P. Townsend. Grandfather of Sara (Nick) Mosher, Derek (Jessica) Schoonens, Steven (Jessica) Gertz, Bryan Gertz, Nicholas (Karri) Tubridy, Alex (Colleen) Tubridy, Lisa Tubridy and Lydia Bucher. Great-grandfather of Jonathan Miller, Olivia Tubridy, Zoe Tubridy, Madison Schoonens, and Lincoln Schoonens. Brother of Bruce (Pat) Townsend, Roger (Shirley) Townsend, Douglas (Martha) Townsend, Mary (late Gordon) Bessinger, Dorothy (John) Ramming, Clarence (Ronald) Townsend, Jane (Rick) Dent, Ruthanne (Dave) LaPort and the late Ronald and Donald Townsend. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends may call at the Rutland-Corwin Funeral Home, Inc., 2670 Main St., Newfane, NY on Sunday, March 27, 2022 from 1- 7 PM where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 11 AM Burial will be in North Ridge Cemetery. Memorial donations in Richard's name can be made to South Wilson Fire Co. Please visit www.rutland-corwin.com to send the family a condolence.


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Rutland-Corwin Funeral Home, Inc. - Newfane
2670 Main Street, Newfane, NY
Mar
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Rutland-Corwin Funeral Home, Inc. - Newfane
2670 Main Street, Newfane, NY
So very sorry to all of you to hear of the loss. Truly loved him! We are keeping you in our prayers for your strength.
Dave and Robin Cloy
Friend
March 24, 2022
Our prayers to the family he was a great friend and neighbor he will be missed by many. Joanne empson and family
Janet Carberry
Friend
March 24, 2022
So sorry for your loss Kim.
Sherry
Friend
March 24, 2022
He would always have a smile on his face when we would go to see him. Love you Richard
Shirley and Roger Townsend
Family
March 24, 2022
