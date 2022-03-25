TOWNSEND - Richard A.
Of Wilson, NY, husband of Shirley Willison Townsend entered into rest on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Niagara Hospice House. He was born in Lockport, NY on August 11, 1938, son of the late Clarence and Mary Lorraine Kraatz Townsend. Richard retired as a Union Carpenter for Local 280. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was a 50 year member of South Wilson Fire Co. He was also a member of the Wilson town zoning board and the Wilson Conservations Club. Father of Kim Townsend, Tracy (Michael) Gertz, Jodie Tubridy, Paul (Jessica) Townsend and the late Richard P. Townsend. Grandfather of Sara (Nick) Mosher, Derek (Jessica) Schoonens, Steven (Jessica) Gertz, Bryan Gertz, Nicholas (Karri) Tubridy, Alex (Colleen) Tubridy, Lisa Tubridy and Lydia Bucher. Great-grandfather of Jonathan Miller, Olivia Tubridy, Zoe Tubridy, Madison Schoonens, and Lincoln Schoonens. Brother of Bruce (Pat) Townsend, Roger (Shirley) Townsend, Douglas (Martha) Townsend, Mary (late Gordon) Bessinger, Dorothy (John) Ramming, Clarence (Ronald) Townsend, Jane (Rick) Dent, Ruthanne (Dave) LaPort and the late Ronald and Donald Townsend. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends may call at the Rutland-Corwin Funeral Home, Inc., 2670 Main St., Newfane, NY on Sunday, March 27, 2022 from 1- 7 PM where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 11 AM Burial will be in North Ridge Cemetery. Memorial donations in Richard's name can be made to South Wilson Fire Co. Please visit www.rutland-corwin.com
