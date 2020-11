KLEIN - Richard V.Of Buffalo, entered into rest November 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Charlene A. (nee Fischer) Klein; devoted step-father of Joseph (Suzanne) Herbert, John (Mikey) Herbert, Joyce (Edward) Michalak and the late Jodie (Derwin) Sacco and James Herbert; cherished step-grandfather of 15 grandchildren; adored step-great-grandfather of 17 great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Edwin and Dorothy Klein. Dear brother of the late Gerald Klein and Gayle Long; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday, from 3-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday, at 10:00 AM. Interment St. Matthew Cemetery. Mr. Klein was an Air Force Veteran and an avid Buffalo Bills Booster. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com