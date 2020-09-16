Menu
Richard V. MILLER
MILLER - Richard V.
Age 84, of East Concord, NY passed away on September 14, 2020. There will be no calling hours. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Noon at Fairview Cemetery in Springville. Arrangements completed by SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, Springville. Memorials may be made to the East Concord Community Church or to the East Concord Fire Department, 9497 Genesee Rd., East Concord, NY 14055. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 16, 2020.
