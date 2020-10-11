SOLOMON - Richard V., Sr.

October 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Frances Solomon; dearest son of the late Vincent and Marie Solomon; loving father of Deborah (Keith) Muscarella, Richard Solomon Jr., Katherine (Brian) Kalinowski, Robin (Chris) Werdein, Michael Solomon, Jennifer (Sean) Mohan; cherished brother of Ronald J. Solomon; loving grandfather of 17 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; survived by cousins, nieces, and nephews. Per Richard's request, he donated his body to UB Medical School. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Church, 5337 Genesee St., Bowmansville.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.