Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard V. SOLOMON Sr.
SOLOMON - Richard V., Sr.
October 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Frances Solomon; dearest son of the late Vincent and Marie Solomon; loving father of Deborah (Keith) Muscarella, Richard Solomon Jr., Katherine (Brian) Kalinowski, Robin (Chris) Werdein, Michael Solomon, Jennifer (Sean) Mohan; cherished brother of Ronald J. Solomon; loving grandfather of 17 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; survived by cousins, nieces, and nephews. Per Richard's request, he donated his body to UB Medical School. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Church, 5337 Genesee St., Bowmansville.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.