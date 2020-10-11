VIRAG
VIRAG - Richard (Imre)
Age 84. Born in Budapest, Hungary. Husband of Brenda (Reed) Virag; loving father of Cynthia A. (Keith) Leonard; grandfather of Allison Leonard, Ryan Leonard, Danica Pecoraro and Landon Pecoraro; stepfather of Carrie A. Pecoraro and Nicholas M. (Amy) Pecoraro. Richard also has a nephew, John Virag of Fort Lauderdale, FL and was predeceased by his brother Guyla (John) Virag. Richard graduated from the Institute of Technology at Dunapentele (near Budapest) as a Certified Metalurgigal and Chemical Technician receiving a merit scholarship from Ministry of Industry. Richard came to the US on December 4, 1956, during the Hungarian Uprising. In Niagara Falls he joined the National Guard and Army Reserve. In December, 1962, Richard became a US citizen. While in the States, he worked as a chemist at DuPont in Tonawanda, NY but he spent the majority of time working in the financial industry spanning to 2012. He worked in all back office functions, including being branch office manager. When in sales he enjoyed commodities, options, tax shelters (Real Estate, Cattle Breeding, Cattle Feed, Oil and Gas programs). The majority of his focus was working with his clients and financial planning. As a financial advisor he loved, equities, bonds, whatever product was best for his client. He was a student of the market and as a result was quite the chartist. Richard had a love for soccer, dancing and jazz music. The last years of his life were spent at HighPoint on Michigan Ave. Services to be held privately by the family. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.