VIRGINIA - Richard H.Of West Seneca, at the age of 76, on August 27, 2021. The Memorial Gathering will be held at NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc. FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (824-4000) on Saturday, September 18th, at 3 PM, followed by The Catholic Prayer Service at 4 PM. CURRENT COVID MANDATES WILL BE FOLLOWED. Please visit www. GANNONFUNERAL.com