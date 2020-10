Baker - Richard W.

October 3, 2020. Devoted father of Kellie (Dennis) Badding, and Richard J. (Susan) Baker; loving grandfather of Katie (Bobby) Elter, Kristine Carlson, Brennen Badding, Liam, and Emerson Baker; great-grandfather of Delaney Elter; dear brother of Bill (Donna) Baker; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mr. Baker was a Master Chief in the U.S. Navy serving for over twenty-two years. Services were private. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC.